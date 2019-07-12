David Bowie Barbie doll unveiled by Mattel, brand says it's a tribute to 'cultural legacy of musical genius'

A limited edition David Bowie Barbie was unveiled Thursday by toymaker Mattel to honor the 50th anniversary of the release of the iconic singer's hit single 'Space Oddity'. The doll, sporting a striped metallic jumpsuit with matching platform red boots and cosmic accessories, symbolizes Bowie's bisexual alien messenger alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.

Check out the announcement here

Musician ⚡️Artist ⚡Icon ⚡️Introducing #Barbie as #DavidBowie 👩‍🎤, the pioneer of sound and vision whose music continues to show the world how to reach for the stars! Shop now: https://t.co/QDpwbJqoI6. pic.twitter.com/NRNYIGhcXu — Barbie (@Barbie) July 11, 2019

"In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie honors the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor, David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire. With a career spanning over five decades, David Bowie was at the vanguard of contemporary culture as a musician, artist, and icon. He was, and remains to be, a unique presence in contemporary culture.” Mattel said while introducing the $50 doll.

It added that the collectible was a tribute to "the cultural legacy of the musical genius who redefined rock and roll."

The singer, who died in 2016, had said that his classic 1969 single 'Space Oddity' was inspired by filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's epic film 2001, which was released a year earlier.

The song 'Space Oddity', which chronicles the space launch of the fictional astronaut Major Tom, was released as a single on 11 July, 1969. It remains one of Bowie’s most famous songs.

Mattel this week also launched a doll of astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, the European Space Agency's only active female astronaut, as part of a project to inspire more girls to explore careers in science and technology.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 10:32:33 IST