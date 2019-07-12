You are here:

David Bowie Barbie doll unveiled by Mattel, brand says it's a tribute to 'cultural legacy of musical genius'

FP Staff

Jul 12, 2019 10:32:33 IST

A limited edition David Bowie Barbie was unveiled Thursday by toymaker Mattel to honor the 50th anniversary of the release of the iconic singer's hit single 'Space Oddity'. The doll, sporting a striped metallic jumpsuit with matching platform red boots and cosmic accessories, symbolizes Bowie's bisexual alien messenger alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.

Check out the announcement here

"In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie honors the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor, David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire. With a career spanning over five decades, David Bowie was at the vanguard of contemporary culture as a musician, artist, and icon. He was, and remains to be, a unique presence in contemporary culture.” Mattel said while introducing the $50 doll.

It added that the collectible was a tribute to "the cultural legacy of the musical genius who redefined rock and roll."

The singer, who died in 2016, had said that his classic 1969 single 'Space Oddity' was inspired by filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's epic film 2001, which was released a year earlier.

The song 'Space Oddity', which chronicles the space launch of the fictional astronaut Major Tom, was released as a single on 11 July, 1969. It remains one of Bowie’s most famous songs.

Mattel this week also launched a doll of astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, the European Space Agency's only active female astronaut, as part of a project to inspire more girls to explore careers in science and technology.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 10:32:33 IST

tags: Barbie , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , David Bowie , Shareworthy , Space Oddity

also see

Watch: Deepika Padukone jokingly invites photographer to sit in her car after being swamped by paparazzi

Watch: Deepika Padukone jokingly invites photographer to sit in her car after being swamped by paparazzi

Seinfeld: Hulu adds 'Yada Yada Yada' shuffle button on streaming service to mark sitcom's 30th anniversary

Seinfeld: Hulu adds 'Yada Yada Yada' shuffle button on streaming service to mark sitcom's 30th anniversary

Leonardo DiCaprio gets hit in the face with a volleyball; Twitterati turn it into a hilarious memefest

Leonardo DiCaprio gets hit in the face with a volleyball; Twitterati turn it into a hilarious memefest