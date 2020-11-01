Dave Chapelle to host first Saturday Night Live episode post US presidential election
The episode will mark comedian's second turn as the host on Saturday Night Live.
Celebrated stand-up comedian Dave Chapelle is set to host the first Saturday Night Live (SNL) episode after the US presidential election on 3 November.
According to Variety, the comic will front the 7 November episode of the late-night sketch comedy series.
No musical guest for the episode has been announced as yet.
It marks the 47-year-old comedian's second turn as the host on SNL.
Chappelle also hosted the first installment of the NBC show after the 2016 election, which saw Donald Trump become the president of the US.
The comic also won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his appearance.
Saturday Night Live, created by Lorne Michaels, is produced in association with Broadway Video. Michaels also serves as executive producer.
Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming election.
