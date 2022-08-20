Well, something similar happened with a twitter user whose father told her that he clicked a picture with someone “pretty famous”, but doesn’t know his name.

There is no denying the fact that meeting your favourite celebrity feels like being on top of the world. But how would you define your feelings when your parents met your favourite celebrity and didn’t even recognise them? Well, something similar happened with a Twitter user whose father told her that he clicked a picture with someone “pretty famous”, but didn't know his name. It turned out that the father got clicked with English singer and songwriter Harry Styles. The daughter, named Noey Hodges, took to her Twitter account to share the picture of her father with the Watermelon Sugar singer and revealed her conversation with her father.

Noey's conversation with her father has left the internet chuckling. She wrote, “My dad was like ‘I met a guy today apparently he’s pretty famous’. I’m like ‘cool, who.’ He like ‘idk his name’ then sends a picture. Tell me why it’s Harry Styles. Lol.” The now-viral picture shows Noey’s father standing next to the Grammy Award-winning singer, on what appears like a golf course. The two can be seen keeping their hands around each other’s shoulders. While replying to her own post, Noey Hodges also added, “My dad is loving this lol. He said this is confirmation that all his dad jokes are funny lol.”

My dad was like “I met a guy today apparently he’s pretty famous”

I’m like “cool, who”

he like “idk his name” then sends a picture. Tell me why it’s harry styles lol pic.twitter.com/9QuguDGZxW — Noëy (@noeyhodges) August 15, 2022

Needless to say, as soon as Hodges shared the post, it instantly started making rounds on the internet. While Noey’s tweet prompted many users to joke about the incident, others shared their own incidents. One user hilariously commented, “Harry just be meeting everyone’s parents but the fans.” Interestingly another person revealed, “My parents met Emma Stone at an event. Didn’t know who she was but was told she was a famous actress. Emma’s companion offered to take the picture, and instead of asking him to be in the picture, too, they said Sure. It was Andrew Garfield.” So far the post has garnered over 539,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 24,000 times.

