“Aseq” has been receiving rave reviews post its premiere on Jio Cinema. The film has garnered significant praise from Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who commended the producers for their remarkable work in pushing the boundaries of the horror genre.

Faizan Ansari, a popular social media influencer was also a part of the screening. Ansari has been the talk of the town for many controversies and is a part of the reality show Datebaazi. He has also received several awards that add to his grace.

Faizan Ansari met Shraddha Kapoor at the screening and exchanged a few of his opinions. His experience of meeting Kapoor was like once in a lifetime. He claims that Kapoor is the sweetest person he has ever met.

Kapoor expressed her admiration for the production team behind “Aseq.” She specifically lauded Ketki Pandit and Mohaan Nadaar and Jio studios for their unwavering commitment to storytelling and their passion for creating high-quality entertainment which resonates with today’s audiences.

The release of “Aseq” has been met with resounding success, with audiences applauding its captivating storyline, breathtaking visuals, and masterful blend of suspense, psychological intrigue, and supernatural elements.

The series delves into his life as unexplained and chilling events occur after his new love interest, Lail (Sonnalli Seygall), moves in, taking viewers on a terrifying journey that goes beyond surface-level scares.

