Currently enjoying the mega success of Darlings, Vijay Varma has been busy making headlines after his impeccable performance in the recently released film. The OTT release has the highest global opening ever for a non-English film after garnering 10 million views within just 3 days of release, in an immense feat.

Taking to his social media, Vijay shared a selfie with a poster of his co-star Alia Bhatt from the time of his sets on 'Darlings'. Marking the huge milestone achieved by their film he wrote in the caption- "Darlings Multiverse. Safe to say @aliaabhatt is literally everywhere and now Darlings is most watched film in first 3 days. Trending in several countries! Loving it."

Moreover, Darlings is constantly receiving immense love from the audience in various countries from Americas to the Africas, Asia, Middle East amongst many others where it continues to trend in the top. While the character of Hamza has brought a wave of hatred into his DMs, it has equally won the actor a unanimous shower of praises and applauds from the critics to audiences, who have hailed him, 'Versatile Varma'.

With Darlings now released on an OTT platform, Vijay also has an exciting slate of projects ahead including, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena's untitled next.

