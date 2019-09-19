Dark Waters trailer: Mark Ruffalo wages war against chemical company DuPont in this environmental drama

The first trailer of Mark Ruffalo's upcoming drama, Dark Waters, was released on 18 September. Directed by Todd Haynes, the film is based on the real-life story of corporate attorney Robert Bilott, who battled chemical company DuPont in the 1990s after the chemical C8 was found in drinking water in West Virginia.

The trailer begins with Bilott (Ruffalo) reluctantly agreeing to help a local farmer, who has mysteriously lost more than 100 cows and believes it to be an environmental issue. While investigating the matter, Bilott discovers that DuPont is releasing chemicals into a small town’s water supply and harming the health of local residents.

"DuPont is knowingly poisoning 70,000 local residents for the last 40 years," Bilott says in the trailer. Bilott, determined to take on DuPont and the US government, learns that needs to stand his ground and expose a potential health disaster to 'a system that’s rigged'. He starts receiving pushback from his co-workers who try to persuade him not to wage a war against the corporation. He says, "They want us to think it will protect us. We protect us."

The official plotline reads, "Inspired from a shocking but true story, a tenacious attorney (Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world’s largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything – his future, his family, and his own life – to expose the truth."

This one is special to me. It’s the story of a real-life hero. And some heroes have their strength on the inside.#DarkWaters is in theaters November 22nd. pic.twitter.com/g2PDduokQJ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 18, 2019

Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper and Bill Pullman also star in the film.

Dark Waters is scheduled to release on 22 November.

Watch the trailer here



Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 16:50:38 IST