Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg on X-Men film's poor box-office numbers: Didn't connect with audience; so that's on me

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Simon Kinberg has accepted the responsibility for the poor box office performance of X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

In an interview with KCRW's The Business, the director admitted that there were a number of reasons for the film's bad response.

"It clearly is a movie that didn't connect with audiences that didn't see it, it didn't connect enough with audiences that did see it. So that's on me," Kinberg said.

Dark Phoenix, said to be the last from 20th Century Fox which was recently acquired by Disney, featured an ensemble cast of James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Jessica Chastain.

The film follows the mutants including Professor Xavier Charles (McAvoy) and Magneto (Fassbender) divided over whether to save or destroy Jean Grey (Turner) as her powers become dangerously out of control.

Kinberg, who served as a writer on many X-Men films, said he had a wonderful experience working on the latest movie.

"I loved making the movie, and I loved the people I made the movie with," he said.

The director also said that many of his industry colleagues have reached out in the wake of the film's release to support him, including Tim Miller, with whom he collaborated with on the first Deadpool movie.

"He wrote me an email having empathy for a movie that doesn't work. (He wrote) people will come to see the movie differently, and out of the context of this particular moment, see things in it they will appreciate and that he appreciated as a fan," Kinberg said.

