Danny Leiner, director of Harold & Kumar and Dude, Where's My Car? passes away aged 57

Indo-Asian News Service

Oct,21 2018 15:21:10 IST

Los Angeles: Danny Leiner, a film and television director whose feature films including Dude, Where's My Car? and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, is dead, according to his publicist. He was 57.

Danny Leiner (left), Poster of Harold & Kumar go to White Castle. Facebook/@Lyricis.Interactive

The director died on Thursday, 18 October the publicist said on Saturday.

Leiner's collaborator Ross Putman confirmed his death in a Facebook post, and described its cause as a long illness, reports variety.com.

"If there's one thing I can say about Danny the professional, it's that he refused to let us settle for anything less than our best. He pushed us to do what he knew we were capable of," Putman wrote.

Harold & Kumar stars John Cho and Kal Penn also remembered Leiner on Twitter.

Leiner directed 1996 comedy Layin' Low, starring Jeremy Piven and Edie Falco.

His second feature, Dude, Where's My Car? earned $73.2 million at the box office. His Harold & Kumar film resulted in two sequels, which Leiner did not direct.

Leiner had also directed numerous episodes of TV shows including How to Make It In America, The Mind of the Married Man, The Office, The Sopranos, Freaks and Geeks and Arrested Development.

