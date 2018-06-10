Danny Kirwan, former guitarist for rock band Fleetwood Mac, passes away aged 68

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan passed away on 8 June. He was 68.

No details of his death were immediately available.

The news of his demise was acknowledged in a statement by the music group's founding drummer Mick Fleetwood on Facebook.

"Danny was a huge force in our early years. His love for the Blues led him to being asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1968, where he made his musical home for many years. Danny's true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac, that has now endured for over fifty years," Fleetwood wrote on the social networking site.

Born in London on May 13, 1950, Kirwan's greatest success came with his role as guitarist, singer and songwriter with the blues rock band Fleetwood Mac between 1968 and 1972.

His work featured in albums such as Then Play On, Blues Jam at Chess, Kiln House, Future Games, and Bare Trees.

Kirwan was fired from the band in 1972, reportedly due to alcoholism and the sour interpersonal relationships within the group.

He remained active briefly, recording unsuccessful three solo albums for the British label DJM in between 1975 and 79. His recording career ended at that point. His alcoholism and struggles with mental health left him homeless for several years.

The musician was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with his bandmates in 1998.

Divorced, Kirwan is survived by a son.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 16:11 PM