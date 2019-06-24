You are here:

Danny Boyle reveals he has 'a wonderful, properly good idea' for a third 28 Days Later film

FP Staff

Jun 24, 2019 16:31:30 IST

Filmmaker Danny Boyle has revealed that he has a "wonderful" idea for a threequel to his post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Days Later.

The director said a third film is in the works with Ex Machina fame Alex Garland, who wrote the 2002 original.

Danny Boyle reveals he has a wonderful, properly good idea for a third 28 Days Later film

Danny Boyle says that he has a 'wonderful' idea for the third part of 28 Days Later. Images from Twitter

"Alex Garland and I have a wonderful idea for the third part. It's properly good," Boyle told The Independent.

"The original film led to a bit of a resurgence in the zombie drama and it doesn't reference any of that. It doesn't feel stale at all. He's (Garland) concentrating on directing his own work at the moment, so it's stood in abeyance really, but it's a you-never-know," he added.

The first film's plot follows a handful of survivors trying to find sanctuary four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the UK.

The 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later, was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

The film series also led to a graphic novel titled 28 Days Later: The Aftermath and a 2009 comic book series, 28 Days Later.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 16:31:30 IST

tags: 28 Days Later , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Danny Boyle , Hollywood

also see

Yesterday: Danny Boyle's musical comedy, starring Lily James, to release in India on 12 July

Yesterday: Danny Boyle's musical comedy, starring Lily James, to release in India on 12 July

Yesterday director Danny Boyle thinks the new Batman, Robert Pattinson, should be the next James Bond

Yesterday director Danny Boyle thinks the new Batman, Robert Pattinson, should be the next James Bond

Danny Boyle on his exit from Bond 25: Learnt my lesson; I'm not cut out for mainstream franchise movies

Danny Boyle on his exit from Bond 25: Learnt my lesson; I'm not cut out for mainstream franchise movies