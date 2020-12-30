Danny Boyle praises Anurag Kashyap, Anil Kapoor-starrer AK vs AK, calls it a 'wonderful film'

Danny Boyle hosted a QnA session with Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor for their movie AK vs AK.

British filmmaker Danny Boyle is all praises for recently released AK vs AK. On Tuesday, Boyle hosted a special QnA session for the British Film Institute (BFI) with director Vikramaditya Motwane and the lead stars of his film, Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor.

Boyle and Kapoor have previously worked together in Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire.

Kapoor also thanked Boyle for moderating the panel discussion in a Twitter post

Very grateful to the incredible Danny for being so generous with his valuable time and for showing his support for the film. We are thrilled that you liked the film enough to watch it (twice!) and to moderate such an insightful panel on the BFI platform. pic.twitter.com/NyDk3Mcvlx — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 29, 2020

The virtual meet began with Boyle congratulating Motwane for making such a 'wonderful' film and how he was left astonished while watching it.

"For me, it joins the pantheons of great films about filmmaking, of which there are a number. My favourite are Day For Night (La Nuit américaine) and probably Coppola’s wife’s film, Heart of Darkness (on the process of filming Apocalypse Now, the only film to deserve a Nobel Prize). But this is an incredibly modern film about filmmaking and there aren’t that many of them,” Danny said about the movie.

The discussion further explored the process of making this film, the storyline, and how some of the pivotal moments in the movie were shot.

Boyle also praised the ending of the movie. To avoid any spoilers, he said, “The pleasure I got from the film was partly to do with the way you deceived us.”

Watch the interview here

