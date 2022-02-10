Danish Sait on his journey as a comedy entertainer: 'I am living an extended childhood. This is all I know and this is all I can do'

From standup comic to movie star, how do you see your tumultuous journey to stardom?

Firstly, I would like to clarify that I am not a stand-up comic. I have never done any stand-up comedy. In India, it can be hard to tell the difference between a comedy actor and somebody who uses comedy as a tool to tell a story. I am a content creator, irrespective of the medium. Having said that I would say that it has been an exciting journey and it feels good that people recognise me and appreciate my work.

I stand corrected. First, there was Humble Politician Nagraj now there is One Cut Two Cut ...both have been widely liked. How have they affected your fan base?

These character sketches turned out to be a companion for many people during the lockdown and quarantine phase. I started these videos as a mode to keep people entertained during these times. Gradually, people started suggesting topics to come up with a sketch on. I am glad and honoured that I am able to create content that people are enjoying and hopefully they will continue to enjoy.

How did you land up as a star in Karnataka?

I started working as an RJ with Fever FM in Bengaluru. Gradually I moved to content creation and making people laugh through character sketches and since then, as they say, rest is history. I didn't land up as a star, and I don't think I am still a star. There's a long way to go for me.

Tell me how your journey as an entertainer started. Were you always an entertainer even as a child?

You can say that I am living an extended childhood. This is all I know and this is all I can do. Creating content and having fun is what I know best! And I love it! I’m so lucky that people enjoy and appreciate my work.

Comedy is a very dangerous vocation in India. Are you constantly anxious that you may say something that would offend someone somewhere?

I started as an RJ, and as an RJ you have to be extremely cautious of the things you say or don’t say. And that became the rails for the kind of content that I do. I think you can get away with it sometime. I am coming on the back of a political satire that hasn’t gotten into any trouble. Even with One Cut Two Cut, there is an undertone of social commentary and my team and I have generally emerged unscathed. There are reasons for this. When we sit down to write, we are very cognizant of the lines or limits inside our heads. We know that this thin line could be pulled back at any point in time but the only way to navigate around it is to be humble and apologise and move on to what is next.

Your sister Kubra Sait too is a known actor. Does she appreciate your work. Are the two of you close? Any plans for a collaboration?

We are very close to each other and we always appreciate each others' work. We have collaborated for our YouTube sketches in the past and it was great fun.

You have already scaled several peaks. Where do you go from here? Do you now want to get serious on screen?

I never thought about it. I have always done multiple things at a time. I have dabbled with radio, events and also created content for Instagram, cricket, films at the same time. So I’ve always done multiple things at the same time. I think you need to constantly reinvent yourself as an artist. I don’t think I can live with a solitary career.

Who are your favourite comic artists past and contemporary?

My favourite actor of all time is Sacha Baron Cohen, I am a fan. I once had an opportunity thanks to Amazon Prime Video to work with him. But I’d love to meet him again and work with him as well.

I love the way you twist the English language. Is that all improvised?

It's just the way Gopi in One Cut two Cut speaks. I observe a lot and I pick up many things from people and use them in my characters. Sometimes I pick up a person's tone, tonality, mannerisms and club them to make one character.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He's been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.