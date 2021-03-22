Daniel Radcliffe to play villain in Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum-starrer The Lost City of D
Adam and Aaron Nee, best known for the 2015 indie Band of Robbers, will direct The Lost City of D.
British star Daniel Radcliffe will co-star with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the romantic action-adventure film The Lost City of D.
Radcliffe, the star of the Harry Potter film series, will play the villain in the movie, which hails from Paramount Pictures, reported Variety.
The film's cast also includes actors Patti Harrison and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.
The Lost City of D follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.
Adam and Aaron Nee, best known for the 2015 indie Band of Robbers, will direct the project.
Dana Fox has written the most recent draft of the script, based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon.
Bullock is also producing the film via her Fortis Films banner, along with Gordon's Exhibit A and Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions.
The Lost City of D is slated for an April 2022 release
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Academy Awards 2021: Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania hails first-ever 'historic' Oscar nomination
Kaouther Ben Hania's film The Man Who Sold His Skin was nominated in the Best International Feature category.
Michael B Jordan to make directorial debut with Creed 3; film to release on Thanksgiving 2022
Michael B Jordan said that the third instalment of Creed is the moment when he has "grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story."
I Care A Lot writer-director J Blakeson breaks down the inspirations for Rosamund Pike's Netflix thriller
From the visual grammar of Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown and Belgian photographer Harry Gruyaert's street photography to the music of Tangerine Dream, the various influences of I Care A Lot.