Daniel Radcliffe opens up about struggling with alcohol to cope up with Harry Potter fame

Daniel Radcliffe recently opened up that he had resorted to alcohol to cope up with the feeling that he was "being watched" by Harry Potter fans. The actor, who found global fame after he played the title character in eight Harry Potter movies, made the revelation during The Off Camera Show.

"In my case, the quickest way of forgetting about the fact that you were being watched was to get very drunk," the 29-year-old actor said. "Then as you get very drunk, you become aware that, 'Oh, people are watching more now because now I'm getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more'," he added.

Daniel also said that "there is no blueprint" to deal with the pressures of "starting young". He admitted that it took him "a few years and a couple of attempts" to quit alcohol.

"Ultimately, it was my own decision. Like I woke up one morning after a night going like, 'This is probably not good'," Radcliffe said as reported by Press Trust of India.

Radcliffe later confessed that even at his lowest point, he still loved his job as an actor. "I loved going to set, and there was never a day where my own (feelings) would affect how I was on set, there was never a point where I was like, 'Oh, I wish this hadn't happened to me, I wish I wasn't Harry Potter," he added.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 13:44:35 IST