Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne join hands to narrate Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone audio book on Spotify

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling is teaming up with music streamer Spotify to launch an audio recording of the series' debut book, The Sorcerer's Stone, the first chapter of which will be read by film franchise star Daniel Radcliffe.

Radcliffe played the title role in eight movie installments based on Rowling's fantasy book series, which were released between 2001-11.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator...⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020



Emma Watson and Rupert Grint played the other lead characters of Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Radcliffe will read the first chapter in the series, The Boy Who Lived, an epithet used for Harry Potter who survived Voldemort's killing curse when he was a baby.

Each week, a different personality will read a chapter in the book.

The readers include former soccer player David Beckham; actor-comic Stephen Fry, known for reading all of the Harry Potter audiobooks; actors Dakota Fanning and Claudia Kim; Eddie Redmayne, the star of Fantastic Beasts series, spin-off of Harry Potter films; and actor Noma Dumezweni from the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play.

Cited by Variety, all 17 chapters of the book will be released between now and the middle of the summer. Videos will be posted weekly on harrypotterathome.com, with an audio-only version available for free on Spotify and Spotify Kids.

The special series is part of the Harry Potter At Home project, an initiative developed by Wizarding World Digital and Rowling's agency, to bring cheer among the people during these trying times.

Updated Date: May 06, 2020 08:51:36 IST