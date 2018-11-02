You are here:

Daniel Kaluuya, Rosamund Pike, Peter Capaldi join voice cast of BBC's Watership Down

Press Trust of India

Nov,02 2018 15:42:27 IST

London: Daniel Kaluuya, Rosamund Pike, Taron Egerton and Peter Capaldi have boarded the star-studded voice cast of television series Watership Down. The miniseries, being directed by Noam Murro, is based on the 1972 novel of the same name by Richard Adams and adapted by Tom Bidwell, BBC said in a press release.

Watership Down still. Image from Facebook

The four actors join previously announced cast members John Boyega, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Gemma Arterton, Olivia Coman and Ben Kingsley.

The story, set in the idyllic rural landscape of southern England, follows a band of rabbits on their flight from the intrusion of man and the certain destruction of their home.

Kaluuya will voice Bluebell; Pike will voice The Black Rabbit of Inle; Egerton will voice El-Ahrairah; and Capaldi will voice the seagull Kehaar.

Also joining the voice cast are actors Gemma Chan as Dewdrop, Tom Wilkinson as Threarah and Rory Kinnear as Cowslip.

The producers also announced that Grammy-winning artiste Sam Smith has recorded the original theme song, 'Fire on Fire', for the series. Steve Mac co-wrote the track, which was recorded by Smith with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

BBC will run the series in the UK in two feature-length installments as part of its Christmas schedule. Netflix will launch it in the US and internationally.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 15:42 PM

tags: BBC , BuzzPatrol , Daniel Kaluuya , Fire on Fire , NowStreaming , Peter Capaldi , Rosamund Pike , Sam Smith , Taron Egerton , Watership Down

