Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o among 2019 Hollywood Walk of Fame honourarees

Press Trust of India

Jun,26 2018 13:38:50 IST

Los Angeles: James Bond star R, veteran actor Robert De Niro, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o and Gena Rowlands have been selected by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the Walk of Fame Class of 2019.

Left-Right: Daniel Craig, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert De Niro. Images from Twitter

"The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honourees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Committee always tries to select a group of talented honourees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world."

"I feel the Committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honouree's face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood's most famous walkway!" Chairman of Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona said in a statement posted on the official website.

In the television category, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest, and Julia Child (posthumously) will receive stars along Hollywood Boulevard.

Recipients in the recording group include Michael Buble, Cypress Hill, the Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola, Pink, and Teddy Riley. Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris will also receive a star together for Trio, and Jackie Wilson will be honoured posthumously.
Idina Menzel, Cedric the Entertainer, Judith Light, and Paul Sorvino will be recognised in the live theater/live performance category.
Dates have not yet been scheduled for the star ceremonies.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 14:05 PM

