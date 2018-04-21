You are here:

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz expecting first child together: 'We are going to have a little human'

PTI

Apr,21 2018 17:49:57 IST

Actor Rachel Weisz has revealed that she and husband, Daniel Craig, are expecting their first child together.

The My Cousin Rachel star shared the news during an interview with New York Times, saying the couple are going to have "a little human".

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz/Image from Twitter.

"I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery," Weisz said.

The 48-year-old actor got married to the Spectre star in June, 2011.

Weisz already has an 11-year-old son with director Darren Aronofsky, while Craig has a 25-year-old daughter with his former partner, actress Fiona Loudon.

