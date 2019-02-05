Dance Plus season 4: 18-year-old Chetan Salunkhe from Pune declared winner of dance reality show

Popular dance reality show Dance Plus 4 announced its winner. 18-year-old Chetan Salunkhe bagged the top prize. Salunkhe, a resident of Pune, was competing against Vartika Jha, V Unbeatable team and Sujan and Ancal for the trophy, reports.

Choreographer Punit Pathak was mentoring Salunkhe. Chetan won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, as well as the winner's trophy.

Chetan never received professional dance training as he could not afford it. He began dancing at an early age and would often learn by watching YouTube videos. He made his debut on television reality shows with Marathi Dance based show called Dance Maharashtra Dance last year. Salunkhe was among the top five finalists on the show.

The grand finale of Dance Plus 4 saw performances by Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Shakti Mohan. The cast of Total Dhamaal were also present. Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor were present as guest judges. Madhuri even danced to a medley of her songs.

