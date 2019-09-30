Dance India Dance Season 7: Unreal Crew emerge as winners; I am Hip Hop, Kuldeep & Pranshu named runners-up

Unreal Crew on Sunday emerged as the winners of the reality show Dance India Dance:Battle of Champions. Apart from the trophy, Unreal Crew took home the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. The other finalists included Mukul Gain, Akshay Pal, I am Hip Hop group and Pranshu and Kuldeep.

Unreal Crew hails from Jaipur and specialises in Tuttamation form of dance. The six-member troupe performed to Madhuri Dixit’s 'Aaja Nachle' in the finals. According to The Indian Express, the team was initially known as Forbidden Crew and has also participated in various reality programs such as Dance Plus 3 and India’s Dancing Superstar.

The group, I am Hip Hop, was named as the first runner-up and received a cheque of Rs 3 lakh. Kuldeep & Pranshu, who were declared as the second runners up, received a cheque of Rs 2 lakh.

This year, the contestants were divided into four teams - North Ke Nawabs, South Ke Thalaivas, East Ke Tigers and West Ke Singhams. Choreographers Sneha Kapoor, Bhawna Khanduja, Paul Marshal and Palden Lama Mawroh were roped in as the mentors for the four teams. Dance India Dance: Battle of The Champions launched in June this year. The reality show marked the television debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan who was one of the judges. She was joined by Raftaar and Bosco Martis on the panel.

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar were invited as special guests on the show's finale episode, who were there to also promote their upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka and Kareena, who shared the silver screen in the 2006 film Don, took the stage to groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat'.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 09:44:50 IST