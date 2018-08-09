You are here:

Damaris Lewis, Spike Lee, John David Washington, Terry Crews attend BlacKkKlansman premiere in LA

FP Staff

Aug,09 2018 18:56:01 IST

Damaris Lewis plays the role of Odetta in BlacKkKlansman. The Associated Press. Richard Shotwell

Detective Ron Stallworth is played by John David Washington. The Associated Press. Richard Shotwell.

Laura Harrier portrays Patrice Dumas in BlacKkKlansman. The Associated Press. Richard Shotwell

Directed by Spike Lee, the movie is based on the autobiographical book Black Klansman. The Associated Press. Richard Shotwell

All My Children actor Dondre Whitfield was also there. The Associated Press. Richard Shotwell

Terry Crews (L), Rebecca King-Crews also marked their presence at the premiere. The Associated Press. Richard Shotwell

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 18:58 PM

tags: #BlacKkKlansman #Damaris Lewis #John David Washington #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #premiere #Spike Lee #terry-crews

