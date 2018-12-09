Daler Mehndi on Mika's arrest over alleged sexual misconduct: He has received bail, waiting for him to come back

Singer Mika, who was detained by Dubai Police for allegedly sending inappropriate images to a 17-year-old Brazilian model, has reportedly been released and is on his way back to India.

Singh's elder brother Daler Mehndi told Times of India that Mika had received a bail, and that they were waiting for him to come home. The bail came in the very day that the complaint was lodged, added Daler. However, it was recently reported that after the singer's initial release, Mika was brought back to Abu Dhabi jail.

Mika's initial release was due to the intervention of the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi. The singer had gone to Dubai for a Bollywood event.

As per reports, this is not the first time that Mika Singh has been involved in unlawful activities. There was a molestation case filed against the singer in 2016 for which he even lodged a counter-complaint claiming that it was extortion. Actress and television personality Rakhi Sawant has also claimed that Singh had tried to forcibly kiss her at her birthday party that year. There was another case where the singer was arrested and later released for assaulting a doctor during one of his concerts.

