Dakshineswar: Legends of Kali — HistoryTV18's hour-long documentary on Goddess Kali to premiere on 25 October

HistoryTV18 is set to present an hour-long documentary about the fearsome, mysterious yet benevolent Goddess Kali, Her devotees, festival and the great temple, Dakshineswar. The film is rich in facts and provides insights into mythology, its powerful symbolism, and present-day relevance, especially about the representation and position of women in Indian society.

Titled as Dakshineswar: Legends of Kali, the documentary attempts to shines a light on the mythology and mystique of the fearsome Kali. The clutter-breaking film, available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, aims to interpret and showcase the abiding faith in the ancient tradition of Shakti, in 21st Century India.

Check out the teaser here

Come celebrate the festival of #Kali - eternal mother, destroyer of evil and ultimate warrior - with us. Watch the story of the Goddess and Her great temple. 'Dakshineswar: Legends of Kali', premieres October 25 Friday 8PM. #Dakshineswar #LegendsOfKali @forevermarkIN pic.twitter.com/6ez4f1mmBF — HISTORY TV18 (@HISTORYTV18) October 17, 2019

The documentary also tends to delve into surrounding themes of feminism, egalitarianism, inclusiveness, and pluralism, as well as issues of identity and belief that bridge the gap between social and economic class, caste, religion, and gender.

Dakshineswar: Legends of Kali features Kolkata-based music band, Project Maya. The band creates a soundtrack for the occasion, to strike a chord with Kali’s new generation of devotees, giving traditional Shyama Sangeet a millennial makeover.

Dakshineswar: Legends of Kali is slated to premiere on 25 October on History TV18.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 18:05:49 IST