Daisy Jones & The Six is an ultimate 70s homage. In an interview with Firstpost, costume designer Denise Wingate mentions how she did a visual representation of the book. Daisy Jones & The Six specifically, the number one show now streaming on Amazon Prime. It was truly challenging for Wingate to get the characters dressed.

Designer Denise Wingate says, “I did a round view of research with all of collection of documentary footage went behind it. I didn’t want it to look costume and I think the producers of Amazon really liked it because it looked very realistic because the show is based on a documentary and you wanted it to look real. So, I watched a lot of band interviews, lot of concert footage and I think that’s how I went about with the designing.”

Wingate took great care to ensure that every single wardrobe piece felt authentic to the time period — she never wanted the characters to look like they were playing dress-up. She ended up with thousands of wardrobe pieces sourced from all over the world, including a dress that she bought on Etsy and two coats that paid tribute to rock and roll legend Elvis Presley — Keough’s grandfather.

In Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six, viewers are plunged headfirst into the sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll of Los Angeles’ 1970s music scene, when legends like Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt, and David Crosby ruled. Denise Wingate says, “I tried to use a lot of costumes and designers from that period, especially people who were doing rock ‘n’ roll people of Divas whom I was working closely with. They help me get some vintage clothes. They introduced me to the woman they knew who goes under the name of Love Melody; she had made two jumpsuits for Elvis. Her clothes were very popular, she was making a lot of clothes for bands back in the 60s and 70s. They introduce me to her and I had her made two long coats for Riley; I thought it would be nice to bring that history to her movie and bring everything full circle.”

Costume plays a very important role in a movie or a series because that’s you get into a character. Talking about the detailing that went behind the clothes, Denise Wingate explains that for her it was very important for every character to have his own individual style and my job as a costume designer is to help them achieve that, and to make the actors realize what their characters were.

She says, “For Camila, I had boards of Bianca Jagger when Camilla becomes the rock star’s wife. By doing this presentation for them because I’m older than most of the actors, it’s not their time period, I gave them suggestions about what I thought their characters were. I introduced them to a lot of singers and bands they might not be familiar with themselves to give them some inspiration. Every time I saw a costume from the 70s, I would draw boards and draw inspiration from that.”

