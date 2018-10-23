Daggubati Suresh Babu's car rams into two-wheeler; Hyderabad police files case against Telugu producer

A case has been filed against South producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, following an accident where his car rammed into a two-wheeler on Sunday, reports The News Minute. The incident took place near Imperial Gardens which falls under Karkhana Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

The police confirmed that the incident took place around 10:30 pm when Suresh Babu's Honda Activa injured three people including a three year-old child. Satish Chandra, 35, Neelam Durga Devi, 30, and their child Siddesh Chandra, 3 sustained injuries after falling to the ground. The trio was taken to Yashoda Hospital for treatment.

“The family was coming from KPHB Colony to Lalaguda via Karkhana when the accident took place. The victims were immediately shifted to the hospital. A case has been registered under section 377 and a notice has been issued under section 41 of the CrPC, asking the producer to appear before the court,” Madhukar Swamy, SHO, Karkhana told the daily.

However, the police also confirmed that the producer was not under any influence of alcohol during the accident. Daggubati Suresh Babu has been a well known figure in the South Indian film industry. He is the son of imminent producer Daggubati Ramanaidu. Suresh Babu's son Rana Daggubati has also garnered considerable name for himself being part of projects like the Baahubali franchise, where he was seen playing the role of the antagonist Bhallaladeva.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 14:06 PM