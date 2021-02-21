Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone announced Best Actor, Actress
Sushant Singh Rajput was posthumously honoured with the Critic’s Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021.
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 honoured the best in Indian cinema and television recently. The ceremony, which took place in Mumbai, was aired live on 20 February on ZEE5. The chief guest at the event was Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray.
Here is the winner's list
Best Actor (Female) - Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak
Best Actor (Male) - Akshay Kumar, Laxmii
Critic's Best Actress - Kiara Advani, Guilty
Critic’s Best Actor - Sushant Singh Rajput
Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best International Feature Film - Parasite
Most Versatile Actor - Kay Kay Menon
Best Director - Anurag Basu, Ludo
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak
Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan
Best Actor in Comic Role - Kunal Kemmu, Lootcase
Best Actor (Web Series) - Bobby Deol, Aashram
Best Actress (Web Series) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya
Best Web Series - Scam: 1992
Album of the Year - Titliyaan
Best Television Series - Kundali Bhagya
Photographer of the Year - Daboo Ratnani
Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar
Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna
Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar
Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi
Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharemendra
Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat
