Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone announced Best Actor, Actress

Sushant Singh Rajput was posthumously honoured with the Critic’s Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021.

FP Staff February 21, 2021 16:26:46 IST

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 honoured the best in Indian cinema and television recently. The ceremony, which took place in Mumbai, was aired live on 20 February on ZEE5. The chief guest at the event was Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray. Here is the winner's list Best Actor (Female) - Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak Best Actor (Male) - Akshay Kumar, Laxmii Critic's Best Actress - Kiara Advani, Guilty Critic’s Best Actor - Sushant Singh Rajput Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Best International Feature Film - Parasite Most Versatile Actor - Kay Kay Menon Best Director - Anurag Basu, Ludo Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan Best Actor in Comic Role - Kunal Kemmu, Lootcase Best Actor (Web Series) - Bobby Deol, Aashram Best Actress (Web Series) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya Best Web Series - Scam: 1992 Album of the Year - Titliyaan Best Television Series - Kundali Bhagya Photographer of the Year - Daboo Ratnani Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharemendra Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat

Updated Date:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply