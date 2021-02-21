Entertainment

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone announced Best Actor, Actress

Sushant Singh Rajput was posthumously honoured with the Critic’s Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021.

FP Staff February 21, 2021 16:26:46 IST
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 honoured the best in Indian cinema and television recently. The ceremony, which took place in Mumbai, was aired live on 20 February on ZEE5. The chief guest at the event was Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray.

Here is the winner's list

Best Actor (Female) - Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak

Best Actor (Male) - Akshay Kumar, Laxmii

Critic's Best Actress - Kiara Advani, Guilty

Critic’s Best Actor - Sushant Singh Rajput

Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best International Feature Film - Parasite

Most Versatile Actor - Kay Kay Menon

Best Director - Anurag Basu, Ludo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan

Best Actor in Comic Role - Kunal Kemmu, Lootcase

Best Actor (Web Series) - Bobby Deol, Aashram

Best Actress (Web Series) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya

Best Web Series - Scam: 1992

Album of the Year - Titliyaan

Best Television Series - Kundali Bhagya

Photographer of the Year - Daboo Ratnani

Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar

Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna

Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi

Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharemendra

Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat

 

 

 

 

