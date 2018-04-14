You are here:

Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon judged best actors; ceremony to be held on 21 April

Mumbai: The forthcoming Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards, in partnership with Smile Foundation, will highlight the pay gap that affects women in showbiz.

The award show organisers, the Mumbai-based Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation, have joined hands with Smile Foundation's She Can Fly initiative for girl child empowerment, read a statement.

To be held on 21 April, the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards, will felicitate Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat, Anushka Sharma for her innings as a producer, and Tammannah Bhatia for her work in Baahubali.

Rani Mukerji will be awarded for her portraying a socially conscious character in Hichki.

Critically acclaimed talent Rajkummar Rao will be feted as Best Actor for Newton, while Kriti Sanon will get Best Actress for Bareilly Ki Barfi and Aditi Rao Hydari will get the Critic's Choice Best Actress honour for her role in Bhoomi.

The event is being held for the last four years.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018 13:19 PM