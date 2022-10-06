Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are presently getting ready for a new phase of their life as they will be welcoming their firstborn soon. The power couple got married in April and later announced their pregnancy in the month of June. Since then, they have been making every effort to cherish every moment of this phase and have been also making plans to divide their time with their soon-to-be-born kid.

While Alia is presently on a break from films, actor Ranbir Kapoor will also take a break from his work commitments for his newborn after its arrival. According to media reports, Ranbir is willing to take a step back from work after completing the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and then dedicate all his time to the baby. Reportedly, he will resume the film’s shoot in October and will wrap it up as soon as possible.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal will also feature actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

On the work front, while Alia was last seen in Brahmastra while Ranbir recently completed shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film and presently has Animal in the pipeline.

Alia Bhatt’s baby shower

In the meantime, as the entire Kapoor family awaits the arrival of Ranbir and Alia’s firstborn, a grand baby shower was hosted on Sunday at the actors’ Mumbai residence, Vastu. While Ranbir and Alia were seen decked up for the occasion, several family members and friends also marked their presence.

Among few faces who attended the baby shower included Alia’s sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor, and grandmother Neila Devi. Pictures of the same have also gone viral on the Internet.

