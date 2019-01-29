You are here:

Dabboo Ratnani launches 2019 calendar; Anne Hathway congratulates Emily Blunt on SAG win: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Bollywood celebs on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for 2019



Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani launched his annual calendar on Monday. The star-studded calendar has been an annual affair ever since it was first published 20 years ago. This year, the calendar will feature 24 actors, which include the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor.

Anne Hathaway congratulates Emily Blunt on SAG win



Anne Hathaway gave her The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt a congratulatory shoutout for her SAG Award win for A Quiet Place. Blunt received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for the post-apocalyptic horror film.

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora's yoga pose goes viral

Malaika Arora, who is known for being a fitness enthusiast, shared a picture with her sister Amrita and friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. She captioned the photo, which has gone viral on Instagram, "The sisterhood of the yoga pants"

Gal Gadot remembers grandfather on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Gal Gadot posted an emotional tribute to her late grandfather as she marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day. In an Instagram post, Gadot wrote that her grandfather was the sole surviving member of their family.

Dwayne Johnson shares exclusive still from Hobbs & Shaw

Dwayne Johnson, who has been sharing Hobbs & Shaw stills throughout principal photography, posted another exclusive still from the Fast and Furious spinoff.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 16:45:26 IST