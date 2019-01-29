Dabboo Ratnani launches 2019 calendar; Anne Hathway congratulates Emily Blunt on SAG win: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Bollywood celebs on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for 2019
Shot #9! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani. Hair by @themadhurinakhale makeup by @ritesh.30 ❤️ #DabbooRatnaniCalendar #2019
#btswithdabboo Shot 24/24 @iamsrk ❤️ #dabbooratnanicalendar @manishadratnani @dabbooratnani #2019 #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography . . #behindthescenes Artist #shahrukhkhan Photography @dabbooratnani Assisted By @manishadratnani Makeup @arunindulkar Hair @raajluv Team SRK @poojadadlani02 Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani @dabbooratnanistudio #comingsoon #dabbooratnanicalendar2019
#DabbooRatnaniCalendar @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani
Best thing about this shot is that we are seeing lovely girl @kritisanon 1st time in this way . Definitely it's hot, wet, sensuous & smooth. . Shot by : @dabbooratnani Makeup by @adrianjacobsofficial Hair by @aasifahmedofficial Styled by @sukritigrover . . . . . . . . . . . . . #kritisanon #dabbooratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar #dabbooratnanicalendar2019 #photoshoot #photography #bollywood #instapic #hotchick #sexy #bikini #monokini #swimmingpool #dishapatani #deepikapadukone #aishwaryaraibachchan #urvashirautela #eshagupta #jacquelinefernandez #sunnyleone #aliabhatt #shraddhakapoor #kareenakapoor #katrinakaif #priyankachopra #parineetichopra #anushkasharma #sonamkapoor #ileanadcruz #kiaraadvani
Powering through @dabbooratnani #DabbooRatnaniCalendar
Debuts are always special! Thankyou @dabbooratnani and @manishadratnani for having me on the 20th year of the CALENDAR
Looks like this is the final pic#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai #DabbooRatnani2019Calendar #dabbooratnani pic.twitter.com/RouIY1Gy5T
— Aishwarya Rai Fan ❤️ (@LatchmanRahul) January 28, 2019
Ravishing and Exquisite beauty #JanhviKapoor for #DabbooRatnani's 2019 calendar.
She jus Slayed it ... Dazzling #JanhviKapoor#DabbooRatnaniCalendar2019 #dabbooratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar #btswithdabboo @JanhviKapoorOff #Umang2019 #Umang pic.twitter.com/tzODPO8Rii
— Ajit Pogul (@ajit_pogul) January 29, 2019
Anushka for #dabbooratnanicalendar2019 PC: @anushka.army . . . . #anushkasharma#virushka#viratkohli#cricket#queen#fanpage#anushka#virat#nushkie#vee#cheeku#virushkawedding#bollywoodactress#actress#virushkaforever#viratanushka#viratkohlianushkasharma#anushkaholic#anushkafans#lovevirushka#lovebirds#bollywood
@DabbooRatnani's capture @TheJohnAbraham in his macho image: #BollywoodActor #BollywoodCelebs #JohnAbraham #HandsomeHunk pic.twitter.com/Jz6x6iO0gP
— THE_HUNK_{JAFCIAN} (@Rahul_Yadav_007) January 28, 2019
amongst photos that truly resemble a pile of trash, she really came through looking like thisss also no thanks to dabboo, all credit to alia bhatt’s beaut face pic.twitter.com/2bgcV3nM3H
— zara (@princessxbhatt) January 29, 2019
Ranbir for #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2019 #RanbirKapoor ♥️ pic.twitter.com/E0eVnPYaYU
— ☆ (@SurajSridhar7) January 29, 2019
Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani launched his annual calendar on Monday. The star-studded calendar has been an annual affair ever since it was first published 20 years ago. This year, the calendar will feature 24 actors, which include the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor.
Anne Hathaway congratulates Emily Blunt on SAG win
YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!!
Anne Hathaway gave her The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt a congratulatory shoutout for her SAG Award win for A Quiet Place. Blunt received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for the post-apocalyptic horror film.
Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora's yoga pose goes viral
#Repost @akansharanjankapoor with @get_repost ・・・ the sisterhood of the yoga pants ♀️
Malaika Arora, who is known for being a fitness enthusiast, shared a picture with her sister Amrita and friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. She captioned the photo, which has gone viral on Instagram, "The sisterhood of the yoga pants"
Gal Gadot remembers grandfather on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Abraham Weiss . My beloved grandfather. Today is the Holocaust remembrance day. My grandfather lost his ENTIRE family in the Holocaust. They were all murdered. It was one of the darkest times for humanity. Times when the values of life, acceptance, love and tolerance were forgotten. Over 6 millions Jews and millions of people of other ethnicities lost their lives. My grandfather somehow survived. His legacy was to have his own new family and create for himself new roots in this world as all he ever had was taken from him. Today we will remember and should never forget. We all have the responsibility to make this world a better place. This should be the legacy we leave for our children . I miss you Saba . I love you. Thank you for not giving up and showing/ teaching me that there can be a better world from the one you experienced.
Gal Gadot posted an emotional tribute to her late grandfather as she marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day. In an Instagram post, Gadot wrote that her grandfather was the sole surviving member of their family.
Dwayne Johnson shares exclusive still from Hobbs & Shaw
A lil’ HOBB & SHAW exclusive. The biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen. This sacred Samoan ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestor’s blood - and now we nourish it with yours. E ke oki i le āsō — Today, you die. This film was my honor to produce and will always be much more than a movie to me. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND WORLDWIDE #sacredground #mana #respect #family @sevenbucksprod @hhgarcia41
Dwayne Johnson, who has been sharing Hobbs & Shaw stills throughout principal photography, posted another exclusive still from the Fast and Furious spinoff.
Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 16:45:26 IST