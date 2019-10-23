Dabangg 3 trailer with Housefull 4: Sajid Nadiadwala says 'nothing bigger than Salman and Akshay coming together for Diwali'

The trailer of Dabangg 3 is set to be included with screenings of Housefull 4, as reported earlier. Housefull producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also collaborating with Salman Khan on the sequel of Kick, has confirmed the news to Mirror.

“We realised that the Dabangg 3 trailer would be ready by the time we release Housefull 4. The idea appealed to us as nothing can be bigger than Salman (Khan) and Akshay (Kumar) coming together for Diwali. I’d be more than happy to get them together on screen. However, all of us are busy with other commitments. Once we’re free and ready, we’d definitely want to create something big and magical,” Mirror quotes the filmmaker as saying.

Nadiadwala further reveals he met Salman to discuss Kick 2, when the idea of releasing the trailer of Dabangg 3 with Housefull 4 cropped up. Nadiadwala shares a special cinematic relationship with both actors. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann, the two films which featured Khan and Kumar as leads, were both bankrolled by Nadiadwala.

Dabangg 3 makers had also attached the film's teaser with Hrithik Roshan-starrer high octane action thriller War.

On 4 April, Sonakshi Sinha had revealed she had begun shooting for Dabangg 3. In an interview to Firstpost, Sonakshi said working on Dabangg feels like homecoming for her, “The film is shaping up really well. We all are very excited about it because the franchise Dabangg is very dear to us. My journey started from there, and it has completed nine years, so it’s my career and film’s anniversary. It’s a big day for all of us, and it’s very special. This film always makes me feel like a homecoming," the actress says.

The rest of the cast includes Arbaaz Khan as Makkhi, and Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod as Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey. Kannada actor Sudeep is also a part of the film.

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva, and is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

