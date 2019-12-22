Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha film earns Rs 49.25 in two days

Dabangg 3, Salman Khan's cop drama which had a decent opening day, has earned Rs 49.25 crore after two days. The film earned Rs 24.50 cr on Friday, Rs 24.75 cr on Saturday, thus taking its entire collection closer to Rs 50 crore.

The actor has reprised his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey in the film helmed by Prabhu Deva. Sonakshi Sinha is seen as Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan portrays Makkhi, and Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod plays the character of Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey. Kannada actor Sudeep is also a part of the film.

Check out the box office figures here

Salman Khan who shares writing credits in Dabangg 3, told Firstpost about his vision for the franchise, "I came up with a thought and Arbaaz and I just kept on improvising, brainstorming. We wanted to start from the present and go in the past to track the journey of Chulbul Pandey and how his past comes into his present. It’s not entirely a prequel. The whole film isn’t set in the past. The thought was to begin the film with an idea and then go back to how my character became Chulbul Pandey, and then, his past meets his present and how Chulbul has to deal with that." he says.

Dabangg 3 was released on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil for a pan-Indian audience.

Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 15:25:43 IST