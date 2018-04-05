Daas Dev extended look teases a twisted, modern take on Devdas and the wretchedness of love

Director Sudhir Mishra's upcoming movie, Daas Dev, transports viewers into yet another world that retells the classic story of Sarat Chandra Chatterjee's Devdas. However, Mishra's version is neither as glossy as that of Sanjay Leela Bhansali nor as dark as Anurag Kashyap's Dev D.

In a new extended look, power and the various equations dominate Mishra's world and all the characters seem to revolve around it. The central character, played by Rahul Bhat, is not a slave or daas to alcohol and incomplete love. Paro, played by Richa Chadha, is not the abla nari and is rather keen on a second marriage. And Chandni (Mishra's version of Chandramukhi), played by Aditi Rao Hydari, comes closest to the original character though she has complexities of her own.

The film stars an impressive line-up of actors which includes Vineet Kumar Singh who impressed viewers with his knockout breakthrough in Kashyap's Mukkabaaz. The filmmaker is also a part of the star cast though he cannot be spotted in the extended look of Daas Dev. The movie also stars veteran actors such as Saurabh Shukla, Vipin Sharma, and Dalip Tahil among others.

Daas Dev is produced by Sanjeev Kumar and Saptarishi Cinevision. It is slated to release on 20 April. You can watch the extended look here:

Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 21:11 PM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 21:11 PM