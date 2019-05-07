Cyclone Fani: Akshay Kumar reportedly donates Rs 1 cr to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Odisha

Akshay Kumar has reportedly contributed to the assistance of Cyclone Fani victims by donating to Odisha's Chief Minister's Relief Fund, according to Hindustan Times. Cyclone Fani was the worst storm to hit the Indian subcontinent in 20 years.

He had in the past donated Rs 5 crore through Bharat Ke Veer, a fundraising initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, to the families of the soldiers who had lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

Akshay was recently criticised for not showing up to vote during Lok Sabha Elections 2019. He later issued a statement, claiming that he holds Canadian citizenship and was thus ineligible to vote.

Fani made landfall in Odisha on 3 May, causing widespread damage in the coastal region and left hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cuts. So far, 34 deaths have been officially attributed to the natural disaster, many more are feared dead in the calamity as information from several areas, including the severely damaged Khurda district, is still awaited.

The number of people affected by the cyclone has also jumped to around 1.08 crore in 14,835 villages spread across at least 11 districts, the official said, adding that over 13.41 lakh people had been evacuated in a span of 24 hours ahead of the disaster, according to Press Trust of India.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 13:31:44 IST

