Cult auteur David Cronenberg reveals plan to develop new TV series at Venice Film Festival

David Cronenberg, who has helmed cult films like Naked Lunch, Crash, The Fly and Videodrome, is developing a television series, reported Variety. Cronenberg revealed at a panel discussion at the 2018 Venice Film Festival that he is developing a 'long-form personal TV project'. He refused to divulge any more details stating he "can’t talk about it yet."

Although the director, also known as the King of Venereal Horror, has directed single TV episodes in the past, he has never had a series of his own. Variety writes that in 2015, he declined the offer to direct the second season of True Detective because he did not like the script.

In the panel discussion, Cronenberg has reiterated the statements he had earlier made about how the theatre experience is dying in the age of OTT platforms. He also clarified that the art of movie making itself was not going to reach its end, but was "just evolving."

"Today TV screens are getting bigger and bigger and therefore the difference between theatre and domestic viewing has become really flimsy. The rule used to be that closeup shots were only done for TV, and not for movies. But today, that’s no longer the case," said Cronenberg.

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2018 16:35 PM