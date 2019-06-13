Cuba Gooding Jr to surrender to New York Police over sexual misconduct charge: 'I trust the system'

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr will turn himself him to the police after claims that the actor groped a woman in Manhattan, reports CBS News. The actor's lawyer confirmed the news on Wednesday. Cuba will be facing charges for the alleged incident that took place over the weekend at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in New York.

He will reportedly surrender today (13 June) to the NYPD (New York City Police Department) special victims unit (which is heading the case) before he goes to court for trial.

The complainant, a 29-year-old woman, stated that Oscar-winning star of Jerry Maguire groped her breast while he was inebriated around 11.15 pm. However, Gooding has denied the allegations. In a statement to TMZ, he said, "I trust the system and will let the process speak for itself. There's a tape that shows what really happened and that's the most important thing — let's not take away from that," while adding that he was enjoying at the bar with his close friends and did not touch anyone.

The video, posted online shows Cuba at the bar. It also features a mini-golf course and brief views of the Empire State Building and other landmarks.

Check out the video:

ACTOR ACCUSED: Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. reportedly plans to turn himself in to police in New York City for questioning after he was accused of groping a woman at a rooftop bar; he insists he did nothing wrong. @DavidMuir reports. https://t.co/uWg4J6ynlm pic.twitter.com/p980GSv4uJ — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 13, 2019

