Cruella trailer: Emma Stone plays the 'brilliant, bad, a little bit mad' Disney villain in origin story

Disney released the first trailer of Cruella, which will focus on the 101 Dalmatians villain's life story before she started scaring the puppies in London. Emma Stone plays the notorious Disney villain in the story that traces her rebellious early days.

"From the very beginning I saw the world differently than anyone else," Stone, in a faux British accent. "That didn't set well with many people. But I wasn't for everyone," she continues as we are introduced to Emma Thompson's Estelle. "I guess they were always scared that I'd be...a psycho," she cackles manically.

Here is the trailer

Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021. pic.twitter.com/tgqVdtmhPC — Disney (@Disney) February 17, 2021

The official synopsis says: "Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

Craig Gillespie has directed Cruella from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. Andrew Gunn, MarcPlatt and Kristian Burr have produced the live-action film with Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close as the executive producers.

Cruella is set to have its theatrical release on 25 May this year.