Cruel Intentions star Selma Blair reveals she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Los Angeles: Actress Selma Blair has revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Blair, 46, shared on Saturday, 20 October. that she received the news in August, after finally seeing a doctor at the urging of fellow actor and friend Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share," Blair wrote in an Instagram post.

"The brilliant costumer Alisa Swanson not only designs the pieces Harper Glass will wear on this new show ('Another Life'), but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have multiple sclerosis."

Since her diagnosis at 10.30 p.m. on 16 August, she has had love and support from her friends, including actresses Jaime King and Sarah Michelle Gellar, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"And the biggest thanks to Elizabeth Berkley who forced me to see her brother Dr. Jason Berkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that MRI. I have had symptoms for years, but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve."

MS is defined as an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The Cruel Intentions star got candid about the challenges she's been facing while dealing with her MS.

"I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it," she wrote.

"And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

She ended the post with the stark realisation that she's been battling this disease without even knowing it for a very long time, and now that she has the knowledge, she's also gained a small amount of relief.

"I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share," she wrote.

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2018 17:56 PM