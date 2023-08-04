An Indian boy could be seen crooning to the song ‘Pehla Nasha‘ song from ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar‘ and enthralling the crowd at the Oxford Street. The song still remains classic 31 years later. The video has gone viral:

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the director of the film Mansoor Khan spoke about the film and said, “I can’t believe so much time has passed. The entire process of making that film is vividly etched in my mind. I saw Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar again recently.”

On the film’s music

I was opposed to the idea of not working with Anand-Milind again; you know how it is when you get into a comfort zone. But when I had sittings with Jatin-Lalit I knew this was what I wanted for JJWS. In QSQT it was Papa kehte hain. My Papa used to say, ‘That’s the sure hit, now let’s move ahead with the other songs. Similarly, it was Pehla Nasha in JJWS.

On casting changes

You know if ever a book is written about the behind-the-scenes activities of any of my films it would have to be JJWS. It’s a film designed by destiny. The changes in the cast just happened. I had met Ayesha Jhulka but I forgot about her as I was busy with the screenplay. I had met Deepak Tijori. But I chose to work with Milind Soman instead because of his physique. I saw Pooja Bedi on the beach one day.

On Mamik

Mamik was always a bit on his own trip. He was a good guy. It was very difficult to find a guy who was one-up on Aamir on screen as he was already a big star when he came to JJWS. I wanted an actor who could play Aamir’s charming softspoken dependable brother. Mamik was an amazingly good-looking guy. About his career not taking off after JJWS, he was laidback. I can understand that. I too am laidback. But being in the driver’s seat I had to take my responsibility very seriously.