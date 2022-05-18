Critics Choice Real TV Awards: Top Chef leads all nominees with nods in five categories
While Top Chef leads the nominations with nods in 5 categories including best competition series, best culinary show and best ensemble cast in an unscripted series, the OTT giant Netflix earned 20 nods overall with projects recognized in 20 categories.
Here are the nominations:
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
Chopped (Food Network)
Making It (NBC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)
BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)
Legendary (HBO Max)
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
Next Level Chef (Fox)
The Voice (NBC)
BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
The Kardashians (Hulu)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)
We’re Here (HBO)
BEST STRUCTURED SERIES
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV)
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)
How To with John Wilson (HBO)
Sketchbook (Disney+)
BEST CULINARY SHOW
Cooking with Paris (Netflix)
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox)
Is It Cake? (Netflix)
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)
The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)
Top Chef (Bravo)
BEST GAME SHOW
Family Game Fight! (NBC)
Holey Moley (ABC)
Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
Supermarket Sweep (ABC)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
Weakest Link (NBC)
BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW
Alone (History)
Family Dinner (Magnolia)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix)
BEST BUSINESS SHOW
American Greed (CNBC)
Bar Rescue (Paramount+)
Million Dollar Wheels (Discovery+)
Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Undercover Boss (CBS)
BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Discovery)
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic)
Eden: Untamed Planet (BBC America)
Growing Up Animal (Disney+)
Penguin Town (Netflix)
The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)
BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW
911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)
Cold Justice (Oxygen)
Heist (Netflix)
Rich & Shameless (TNT)
Secrets of Playboy (A&E)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
BEST SPORTS SHOW
30 for 30 (ESPN)
Bad Sport (Netflix)
Cheer (Netflix)
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Prime Video)
BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW
90 Day Fiancé (TLC)
La Máscara del Amor (Estrella TV)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
My Mom, Your Dad (HBO Max)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix)
BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW
Celebrity IOU (HGTV)
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia)
Houses with History (HGTV)
Married to Real Estate (HGTV)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)
Rock the Block (HGTV)
BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW
Glow Up (Netflix)
Love, Kam (SurvivorNetTV)
Making the Cut (Prime Video)
My Unorthodox Life (Netflix)
Project Runway (Bravo)
The Hype (HBO Max)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Abraham Lincoln (History)
Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Netflix)
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix)
Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix)
Theodore Roosevelt (History)
We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)
The Voice (NBC)
Top Chef (Bravo)
BEST SHOW HOST
Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
MALE STAR OF THE YEAR
Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Robert Irvine – Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated); The Voice (NBC); American Song Contest (NBC)
Joanna Gaines – Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia); Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)
Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)
Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)
Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM
Discovery+
HBO Max
Hulu
Netflix
TLC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION
Bunim/Murray Productions
The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)
Kinetic Content
Raw TV
Sharp Entertainment
World of Wonder
