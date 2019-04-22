You are here:

Critics' Choice Film Awards: Mukkabaaz, Raazi, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho win top honours

FP Staff

Apr 22, 2019 11:12:34 IST

The Hindi film industry took a step towards a more democratic manner of acknowledging talent via its first Critics' Choice awards show (much like the one in Hollywood). Amidst all other award shows criticised for their discriminatory practices and pandering to film stars, the Critics' Choice Film Awards come as a welcome surprise.

Mukkabaaz, Raazi and Andhadhun won top honours at The Critics' Choice Film Awards. Image from Facebook

Held on 21 April, the awards aimed towards recognising talent purely based on merit and performances.

Mukkabaaz, Raazi and Andhadhun won the three top honours — Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director. While Vineet Singh's notable performance in Mukkabaaz fetched him a surprise win, Alia Bhatt won her first Critics' Choice for Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, reports Times Now.

Sriram Raghavan bagged the honour for his edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller Andhadhun, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri's portrayal of a cantankerous old mother in Amit Sharma's dramedy was acknowledged when she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Badhaai Ho.

The Extraordinary Achievement award was presented to Reshma Pathan, who was Bollywood's first stunt-woman. Pathan had even played Hema Malini's body-double in the iconic film Sholay. She was presented the award by Sholay director Ramesh Sippy and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar.

Shah Rukh Khan also graced the occasion and spoke about the craft of cinema and how it can never be held within the system of giving 'stars' to films and art.

Check out the full winners' list below.

Best Actor - Vineet Singh for Mukkabaaz

Best Actress - Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun

Best Supporting Actress - Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Song - 'Halla' from Manmarziyaan

Best Film in Tamil - Pariyerum Perumal

Best Film in Malayalam - Ee Ma Yau

Best Film in Gujarati - Tatvamasi

Extraordinary Achievement Award - Reshma Pathan

