Critics' Choice Film Awards: Mukkabaaz, Raazi, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho win top honours

The Hindi film industry took a step towards a more democratic manner of acknowledging talent via its first Critics' Choice awards show (much like the one in Hollywood). Amidst all other award shows criticised for their discriminatory practices and pandering to film stars, the Critics' Choice Film Awards come as a welcome surprise.

Held on 21 April, the awards aimed towards recognising talent purely based on merit and performances.

Mukkabaaz, Raazi and Andhadhun won the three top honours — Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director. While Vineet Singh's notable performance in Mukkabaaz fetched him a surprise win, Alia Bhatt won her first Critics' Choice for Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, reports Times Now.

Sriram Raghavan bagged the honour for his edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller Andhadhun, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri's portrayal of a cantankerous old mother in Amit Sharma's dramedy was acknowledged when she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Badhaai Ho.

The Extraordinary Achievement award was presented to Reshma Pathan, who was Bollywood's first stunt-woman. Pathan had even played Hema Malini's body-double in the iconic film Sholay. She was presented the award by Sholay director Ramesh Sippy and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar.



India's first stunt woman #ReshmaPathan honored for her Extraordinary Contribution to the Indian Cinema at the Critics Choice Film Awards. Watch her inspiring story in #TheSholayGirl, only on #ZEE5@biditabag @iamroysanyal @saideodhar @aditya_a_sarpotdar pic.twitter.com/lCVXgJySp7 — ZEE5 Premium (@ZEE5Premium) April 21, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan also graced the occasion and spoke about the craft of cinema and how it can never be held within the system of giving 'stars' to films and art.

My Beautiful Wise King @iamsrk 💋 How Wise & Strong are your words Sweetheart, like always aaah Sukoon ♡ Thanks for the Sweet slap for the gyaani critics who rate the films by stars only, they are not goddamn Hotels with stars🙏#CriticsChoiceFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/bhRrbuVDgF — ♡ Sнαн Kι Bιωι ♡ (@JacyKhan) April 21, 2019

Who better than an actor, a movie star, who understands and appreciates constructive criticism, who can laugh at himself and the critics...to be the big surprise finale at the @CCFAwards - thank you @iamsrk for your eloquence and generosity pic.twitter.com/TtXYAE1aNy — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) April 21, 2019

The surprise guest of the evening The one and only funny, witty and the king of Bollywood - King Khan @iamsrk#CriticsChoiceFilmAwards #MotionContentGroupIndia pic.twitter.com/3tp17GqeZE — SRK Universe UK (@UKSRKUniverse) April 21, 2019

The signature pose of SRK ❤️ at the #CCFA2019 pic.twitter.com/VtgiDO6dIF — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 21, 2019

Check out the full winners' list below.

Best Actor - Vineet Singh for Mukkabaaz

Best Actress - Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun

Best Supporting Actress - Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Song - 'Halla' from Manmarziyaan

Best Film in Tamil - Pariyerum Perumal

Best Film in Malayalam - Ee Ma Yau

Best Film in Gujarati - Tatvamasi

Extraordinary Achievement Award - Reshma Pathan

