Critics' Choice Film Awards 2020 to take place on 14 March, will honour cinema across eight languages

The second edition of Critics' Choice Film Awards (CCFA) was announced by the Film Critics Guild chairperson Anupama Chopra on Thursday.

"We are back again with the second edition of the Critics' Choice Film Awards, where we recognizs talent and storytelling in Indian feature films. Just like last time, we do not want to limit it to Hindi cinema so the guild will be awarding cinema across eight languages. It's been an exciting few months for us but the best is yet to come," said Chopra in a statement.

Here is the announcement

In 2019, Pariyerum Perumal in Tamil, Ee.Ma.Yau. in Malayalam, Reva in Gujarati, C/o Kancharapalem in Telugu, Lathe Joshi in Marathi, Ondalla Eradalla in Kannada, and Pupa in Bengali were honoured.

Mukkabaaz, Raazi, and Andhadhun won the three top honours — Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Director respectively. While Vineet Singh's notable performance in Mukkabaaz fetched him a surprise win, Alia Bhatt won the Critics' Choice for Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.

Sriram Raghavan bagged the honour for his edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller Andhadhun, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri's portrayal of a cantankerous old mother in Amit Sharma's dramedy was acknowledged when she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Badhaai Ho.

The Extraordinary Achievement Award was presented to Reshma Pathan, who was Bollywood's first stuntwoman. Pathan had even played Hema Malini's body-double in the iconic film Sholay. She was presented the award by Sholay director Ramesh Sippy and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar.

Critics' Choice Film Awards 2020 will take place on 14 March.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2020 15:22:42 IST