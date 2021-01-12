Critics' Choice Awards noms out; Scam 1992, Paatal Lok to contend for best series prize

The nominations for the third edition of the Critics Choice Awards include Panchayat, Aarya and Special Ops, among others.

What became very clear in 2020 is that the need for entertainment has suffered no setback. With this fervour to celebrate quality content, Critics' Choice Awards announces the list of nominations for its third edition, to honour talent, artists and technicians in feature films, web series and short films across all Indian languages. The unique bit is that the award is determined to honour all mediums of storytelling.

Sharing her views on the nominations, Anupama Chopra, Chairperson, Film Critics Guild says, “It’s been a watershed year for entertainment but despite the gargantuan odds of 2020, great stories have survived and thrived. The upcoming awards ceremony is a celebration of these stories that have sustained us."

Sudip Sanyal, Business Head- Motion Content Group India shared, “In such a period of unprecedented unpredictability, the one thing which has been consistently outstanding is content available in our country. This year has seen the audience enjoy some fantastic content across the country and languages at home across devices. It is only natural for us then to applaud the nominees, as chosen by the Film Critics Guild, and congratulate the eventual winners of 2020.”

Here's the list of nominations for the upcoming award ceremony.

Best Short Film:

Bebaak (Dying Wind In Her Hair)

The Booth

Meal

B Selvi & Daughters

Dhummas

Best Director:

Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak (Dying Wind In Her Hair)

Rohin Raveendran Nair for The Booth

Abhiroop Basu for Meal

Arun Fulara for Sunday

Drishya for B Selvi & Daughters

Best Actor:

Shrikant Mohan Yadav for Sunday

Vipin Sharma for Naap

Sanjay Mishra for Adheen

Adil Hussain for Meal

Raja Chakravorty for Termites (Ghunn)

Best Actress:

Kalairaani for B Selvi & Daughters

Sarah Hashmi for Bebaak

Amruta Subhash for The Booth

Seema Pahwa for Everything is Fine

Pramodini Nanavati for Dhummas

Best Writing:

Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak

Rohin Raveendran Nair for The Booth

K.R. Meera, Nainisha Dedhia for Dhummas

Bikramjit Gupta for Bridge

Abhiroop Basu for Meal

Best Series:

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Paatal Lok

Aarya

Special Ops

Panchayat

Best Actor

Pratik Gandhi for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Jaideep Ahlawat for Paatal Lok

Kay Kay Menon for Special OPS

Divyenndu Sharma for Mirzapur Season 2

Bobby Deol for Aashram

Best Actress

Rasika Dugal for Mirzapur Season 2

Sushmita Sen for Aarya

Shreya Dhanwanthary for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Sumukhi Suresh for Pushpavalli Season 2

Shweta Tripathi for Mirzapur Season 2

Best Supporting Actor

Chandan Roy for Panchayat

Abhishek Banerjee for Paatal Lok

Hemant Kher for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Ishwak Singh for Paatal Lok

Chandan Roy Sanyal for Aashram

Best Supporting Actress

Neena Gupta for Panchayat

Sheeba Chaddha for Bandish Bandits

Swastika Mukherjee for Paatal Lok

Divya Dutta for Hostages Season 2

Best Writing

Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta, Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok

Chandan Kumar for Panchayat

Naveen Richard, Ayesha Nair, Sumaira Shaikh, Kumar Shivam, Sumukhi Suresh for Pushpavalli Season 2

Anu Singh Choudhary, Sandeep Shrivastava for Aarya

The dates of the award ceremony will be announced soon.