Critics' Choice Awards 2021— Scam: 1992, Eeb Allay Ooo, short film Bebaak win top honours; see full list

Manoj Bajpayee was announced Best Actor for Bhonsle, while Tillotama Shome won Best Actress for Sir.

The winners list of the third edition of Critics' Choice Awards was unveiled on 14 February. The event honours talent, artists and technicians in feature films, web series and short films across all Indian languages.

“I am thrilled that in such a difficult year, we could celebrate storytelling with this much energy and sparkle! A big congrats to all the winners," Anupama Chopra, Chairperson, Film Critics Guild, said in a statement.

Here are the winners:

Short films

Best Short Film - Bebaak

Best Director - Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak

Best Actor - Adil Hussain for Meal

Best Actress - Amruta Subhash for The Booth

Best Writing - Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak (Dying Wind In Her Hair)

Feature films

Best Film - Eeb Allay Ooo

Best Director - Prateek Vats for Eeb Allay Ooo

Best Actor - Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle

Best Actress - Tillotama Shome for Sir

Best Supporting Actor - Pankaj Tripathi for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Best Supporting Actress - Sai Pallavi for Paava Kadhaigal

Best Writing - Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Cinematography - Siddharth Diwan for Bulbbul

Best Editing - Mahesh Narayanan for C U Soon

Gender Sensitivity Award - Thappad

Series

Best Series - Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Actor - Pratik Gandhi for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Actress - Sushmita Sen for Aarya

Best Supporting Actor - Abhishek Banerjee for Paatal Lok

Best Supporting Actress - Swastika Mukherjee for Paatal Lok

Best Writing - Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story