Entertainment

Critics' Choice Awards 2021— Scam: 1992, Eeb Allay Ooo, short film Bebaak win top honours; see full list

Manoj Bajpayee was announced Best Actor for Bhonsle, while Tillotama Shome won Best Actress for Sir.

FP Staff February 15, 2021 12:16:33 IST
Critics' Choice Awards 2021— Scam: 1992, Eeb Allay Ooo, short film Bebaak win top honours; see full list

A still from Scam 1992, featuring Pratik Gandhi. SonyLIV screenshot.

The winners list of the third edition of Critics' Choice Awards was unveiled on 14 February. The event honours talent, artists and technicians in feature films, web series and short films across all Indian languages.

“I am thrilled that in such a difficult year, we could celebrate storytelling with this much energy and sparkle! A big congrats to all the winners," Anupama Chopra, Chairperson, Film Critics Guild, said in a statement.

Here are the winners:

Short films

Best Short Film - Bebaak 

Best Director - Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak

Best Actor - Adil Hussain for Meal 

Best Actress - Amruta Subhash for The Booth

Best Writing - Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak (Dying Wind In Her Hair)

Feature films

Best Film - Eeb Allay Ooo

Best Director  - Prateek Vats for Eeb Allay Ooo

Best Actor - Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle

Best Actress  - Tillotama Shome for Sir 

Best Supporting Actor - Pankaj Tripathi for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Best Supporting Actress - Sai Pallavi for Paava Kadhaigal

Best Writing - Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Cinematography - Siddharth Diwan for Bulbbul 

Best Editing  - Mahesh Narayanan for C U Soon

Gender Sensitivity Award  - Thappad

Series

Best Series - Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Actor  - Pratik Gandhi for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Actress - Sushmita Sen for Aarya 

Best Supporting Actor  - Abhishek Banerjee for Paatal Lok

Best Supporting Actress  - Swastika Mukherjee for Paatal Lok

Best Writing - Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Updated Date: February 15, 2021 12:16:33 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Hasyam movie review: Jayaraj captures the banality of callousness through a tragi-comic tale of a cadaver agent
Entertainment

Hasyam movie review: Jayaraj captures the banality of callousness through a tragi-comic tale of a cadaver agent

Although Hasyam sets out to invoke hasya rasa, it elicits a range of moods including, in my case, bewilderment at my lack of revulsion towards the oddballs in this story.

Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde in this modern-day fairytale romance
Entertainment

Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde in this modern-day fairytale romance

Radhe Shyam is slated to release in theatres on 30 July in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Dulquer Salmaan shares first look poster of Mammootty, Amal Neerad’s upcoming film Bheeshma
Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan shares first look poster of Mammootty, Amal Neerad’s upcoming film Bheeshma

Mammootty and Amal Neerad, who had earlier collaborated on the 2007 film Big B, have come together again for Bheeshma