Critics' Choice Awards 2021— Scam: 1992, Eeb Allay Ooo, short film Bebaak win top honours; see full list
Manoj Bajpayee was announced Best Actor for Bhonsle, while Tillotama Shome won Best Actress for Sir.
The winners list of the third edition of Critics' Choice Awards was unveiled on 14 February. The event honours talent, artists and technicians in feature films, web series and short films across all Indian languages.
“I am thrilled that in such a difficult year, we could celebrate storytelling with this much energy and sparkle! A big congrats to all the winners," Anupama Chopra, Chairperson, Film Critics Guild, said in a statement.
Here are the winners:
Short films
Best Short Film - Bebaak
Best Director - Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak
Best Actor - Adil Hussain for Meal
Best Actress - Amruta Subhash for The Booth
Best Writing - Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak (Dying Wind In Her Hair)
Feature films
Best Film - Eeb Allay Ooo
Best Director - Prateek Vats for Eeb Allay Ooo
Best Actor - Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle
Best Actress - Tillotama Shome for Sir
Best Supporting Actor - Pankaj Tripathi for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Best Supporting Actress - Sai Pallavi for Paava Kadhaigal
Best Writing - Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Cinematography - Siddharth Diwan for Bulbbul
Best Editing - Mahesh Narayanan for C U Soon
Gender Sensitivity Award - Thappad
Series
Best Series - Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Best Actor - Pratik Gandhi for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Best Actress - Sushmita Sen for Aarya
Best Supporting Actor - Abhishek Banerjee for Paatal Lok
Best Supporting Actress - Swastika Mukherjee for Paatal Lok
Best Writing - Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Hasyam movie review: Jayaraj captures the banality of callousness through a tragi-comic tale of a cadaver agent
Although Hasyam sets out to invoke hasya rasa, it elicits a range of moods including, in my case, bewilderment at my lack of revulsion towards the oddballs in this story.
Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde in this modern-day fairytale romance
Radhe Shyam is slated to release in theatres on 30 July in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
Dulquer Salmaan shares first look poster of Mammootty, Amal Neerad’s upcoming film Bheeshma
Mammootty and Amal Neerad, who had earlier collaborated on the 2007 film Big B, have come together again for Bheeshma