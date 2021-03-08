Critics Choice Awards 2021: Nomadland bags best film, The Crown wins top honours — see winners list

The Crown's Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin won for Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, respectively.

On Sunday, the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards hosted by Taye Diggs took place on a virtual and in-person stage.

The most number of awards were given to Netflix shows, followed by Amazon Studios. For her portrayal of Princess Diana, Emma Corrin won the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series while her on-screen husband Josh O’Connor won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Prince Charles. The award for Best Supporting Actress also went to The Crown star Gillian Anderson for her portrayal of former Prime Minister of England, Margaret Thatcher. The Crown also won the award for Best Drama Series.

Catherine O'Hara from Netflix’s Schitt's Creek received the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for her portrayal of Moira Rose while her on-screen son Daniel Levy received the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the same show.

Nomadland won the CCA for Best Picture while the film’s director Chloé Zhao bagged the awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. Joshua James Richards received the award for Best Cinematography for Nomadland.

The award for Best Acting Ensemble was given to Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. The movie’s editor Alan Baumgarten shared the award for Best Editing with Mikkel E. G. Nielsen for the 2019 Riz Ahmed film Sound of Metal.

Check out the winners' list here

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Best Picture: Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros)

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Donald Sutherland, The Undoing (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Uzo Aduba, Mrs America (FX)

Best Young Actor or Actress: Alan S. Kim, Minari (A24)

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Comedy: Palm Springs (Hulu/Neon)

Best Comedy Special: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) & Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Best Acting Ensemble: The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Drama Series: The Crown (Netflix)

Best Talk Show: Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Best Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

#SeeHer Award: Zendaya

Best Movie Made for Television: Hamilton (Disney Plus)

Best Short-Form Series: Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC)

Best Song: One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – 'Speak Now'



Best: Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography: Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards

Best Film Editing: Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen & The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten

Best Visual Effects: Tenet (Warner Bros)

Best Hair and Makeup: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) – Ann Roth

Best Production Design: Mank (Netflix) – Donald Graham Burt (production designer), Jan Pascale (set designer)

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Foreign Language Film: Minari (A24)

Best Original Score: Soul (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross