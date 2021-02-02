Crisis, The Courier, Raya and The Last Dragon, Ginny and Georgia: Trailers this week

While Benedict Cumberbatch's The Courier premieres on Netflix on 19 March, Disney's Raya and The Last Dragon is set to hit theatres on 5 March

This week witnesses the release of significant trailers including Benedict Cumberbatch's spy drama The Courier as well as Gary Oldman's Crisis.

Check out the trailers here

Ginny and Georgia

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey's Netflix drama series delves into the lives of a mother-daughter duo. Through its self-proclaimed similarities with The Gilmore Girls, the story navigates the life of a young mother while she tries her best to provide for her teenage daughter.

Ginny and Georgia premieres on Netflix on 24 February.

The Courier

Benedict Cumberbatch's real-life spy thriller is based on Greville Wynne, a commoner, and a British businessman, who was recruited by MI-6 (the British intelligence service). Wynne was tasked to infiltrate the Soviet Union and extract important information.

The Courier drops on Netflix on 19 March.

Raya and The Last Dragon

Disney Studios recently unveiled the new trailer of the film, giving audiences a more in-depth look at Raya, voiced by Star Wars actor Kelly-Marie Tran, as she rallies her warrior crew and con artists on her quest to find the mythical last dragon.

The first Southeast Asian-centred film from Disney, Raya and the Last Dragon also features Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, and Gemma Chan as the voice cast. The film is directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) along with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing it. Produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, it is written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim of Crazy Rich Asians fame.

Raya and The Last Dragon is scheduled to release in theatres on 5 March.

Crisis

Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, and Evangeline Lilly's upcoming thriller Crisis deals with a world where parallel storylines centre around the problem of drugs.

In Crisis, three stories about the world of opioids collide. A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the US, an architect recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son's involvement with narcotics, and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new "non-addictive" painkiller to market.

The release date of this film is yet to be announced.

Live Telecast

Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer of the Tamil-language horror series Live Telecast, from filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Featuring Kajal Aggarwal, the web series will mark the actress' digital debut.

Aggarwal, known for movies such as Singham, Magadheera, and Mersal, said the show challenged her to come out of her comfort zone.

"My character Jenny, a director by profession, is a strong and independent woman whose single-minded goal is to make a successful TV show and, in that quest, she finds herself locked in a huge house with no way out. Audiences who love horror stories and otherwise are going to love this show," Aggarwal said in a statement.

The series follows members of a TV crew who are adamant about creating a superhit show.

"They come to realise that they are trapped in a house controlled by supernatural powers and as millions tune in to watch evil going live, can anyone save them," the official synopsis of the show read.

The seven-episode series also marks the digital debut of Prabhu, who has films such as Chennai 600028, Saroja, and Biriyani to his credit.

Live Telecast is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 12 February.

(With inputs from agencies)