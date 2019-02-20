Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians trailer charts team's compelling IPL journey in Netflix's eight-part docu-series

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians follows the Indian Premier League’s team Mumbai Indians on the road through the course of the 2018 IPL season, as they sought to defend their 2017 IPL crown. The first look of the series highlights the tough backroom story of the then-defending champions and how they coped with the weight of expectations from all around, including from the passionate fans of the franchise from the Mumbai. Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians, a story of hard work, resilience and dedication will launch worldwide exclusively on Netflix on 1 March, 2019.

Yuvraj Singh, the latest addition to the team and Rohit Sharma the team captain took to Twitter to talk about the docu-series. See conversation here.

The docu-series showcases unseen action, both on and off the field, starting with the 2018 IPL auction, when the entire team was re-organised, and closes with the end of their IPL campaign. It charts the emotional arc of the team, including the intense pressure the team faces with the weight of Mumbai’s millions of citizens on their shoulders. The docu-series reveals highly personal and never-seen-before journeys of the young and talented team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, owners Nita and Akash Ambani and their coach Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene.

The trailer showcases the ups and downs of the team during the tournament, captain Rohit Sharma reflecting upon the challenges of leading the team, owner Akash Ambani speaking out on not tolerating any leaks from within the confines of the war room and Sachin Tendulkar delivering a pep talk to the team within the dressing room.

The eight-part series will launch on Netflix worldwide on 1 March, 2019.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 13:26:06 IST