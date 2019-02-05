Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians, Netflix's first Indian sports documentary, to stream on 1 March

Netflix has announced its first Indian documentary Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians, which is scheduled to premiere worldwide on 1 March. According to a press release, the eight part docu-series follows the Mumbai Indians team on the road through the course of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, in which they sought to defend their 2017 IPL crown.

Sleepless nights? Nervous nail biting? Screaming at your screen?

If you’ve experienced any or all of these symptoms you might have Cricket Fever, premieres 1st March. pic.twitter.com/Ujl1tq6Els — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 5, 2019

Produced by Condé Nast Entertainment, Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians documents the unseen action, both on and off the field, starting with the 2018 IPL auction, when the entire team was re-organised, and closes with the end of their IPL campaign. Al Edgington, Joe LaBracio, Jeremy Finn, Jamie Stewart and James Maby are the executive producers.

The docu-series will documents highly personal and never-seen-before journeys of the team and its players, including the intense pressure they have to face because of their supporters' expectations.

Rohit Sharma is the captain of Mumbai Indians, under the guidance of coach, Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene. The team is owned by Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita and son Akash.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 16:24:11 IST