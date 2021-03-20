Crew member of Roseanne spin-off The Conners passes away after 'fatal medical event' on show set
The crew member worked on Roseanne and The Conners for over 25 years, the series' production company, Werner Entertainment, said in a statement.
A member of the technical crew of The Conners has died after a "fatal medical event" on the set of the show.
A spokesperson for the ABC series' production company, Werner Entertainment, said in a statement to Deadline that the incident happened on Thursday.
"With heavy hearts, we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today (18 March). He was a much-loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years.
"As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process," the company said in the statement.
The news of the crew member's death was initially reported by TMZ.
According to the outlet, the crew member was working on a catwalk when he fell. Medics were unable to resuscitate him.
The Conners is a spin-off show to classic 1980s sitcom Roseanne, starring comedian Roseanne Barr in the lead.
After running for nine seasons, the show was revived in 2018 with the original cast.
It became The Conners a year later after Barr was booted from the show over her racist tweet.
