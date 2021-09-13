Creative Arts Emmys 2021: Claire Foy, Courtney B Vance win big
Claire Foy was honoured for The Crown and her reprisal of Queen Elizabeth II, the role that won her a lead actress Emmy in 2018. Vance won for his role in Lovecraft Country.
Claire Foy, Courtney B Vance, Maya Rudolph, and Dave Chappelle won guest actor Emmys at the creative arts awards ceremony on 12 September.
On the drama series side, Foy was honoured for The Crown and her reprisal of Queen Elizabeth II, the role that won her a lead actress Emmy in 2018. Vance won for his role in Lovecraft Country.
Rudolph and Chappelle won comedy series guest acting trophies as hosts of Saturday Night Live. For Rudolph, it was a repeat of her victory in the category last year, also for Saturday Night Live.
In the short-form comedy or drama series, the winners were JB Smoove for Mapleworth Murders and Keke Palmer for Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors.
The creative arts awards were presented in non-televised weekend ceremonies that will be part of a special set for Saturday on FXX. The awards are precursors to the main Emmys ceremony airing Sunday, 19 September, on CBS.
