Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2020: Rick and Morty, Watchmen win top honours

At this year's 72nd annual Creative Arts Emmys, Disney's hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, HBO's Watchmen picked up multiple awards

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year were presented, virtually, over five nights.

According to CNET, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards celebrate extraordinary artistic and technical achievements in a variety of TV show genres, guest star performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, documentary and reality TV categories.

Rick and Morty won for best-animated program, Watchmen won for casting and sound editing for a limited series, and HBO’s Bad Education won for best TV-movie.

Eddie Murphy, whose return to Saturday Night Live after more than three decades earned the star his first Emmy Award, for guest comedy series actor. Maya Rudolph claimed the category’s guest actress trophy for her portrayal of Senator Kamala Harris on the same episode.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards’ main ceremony will be broadcast on 20 September.

Ahead of the big ceremony, here's the full list of the 72nd Annual Creative Arts Emmy winners.



Outstanding Animated Program

