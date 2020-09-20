Entertainment

Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2020: Rick and Morty, Watchmen win top honours

At this year's 72nd annual Creative Arts Emmys, Disney's hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, HBO's Watchmen picked up multiple awards

FP Staff September 20, 2020 10:35:18 IST
The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year were presented, virtually, over five nights.

According to CNET, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards celebrate extraordinary artistic and technical achievements in a variety of TV show genres, guest star performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, documentary and reality TV categories.

Rick and Morty won for best-animated program, Watchmen won for casting and sound editing for a limited series, and HBO’s Bad Education won for best TV-movie.

Eddie Murphy, whose return to Saturday Night Live after more than three decades earned the star his first Emmy Award, for guest comedy series actor. Maya Rudolph claimed the category’s guest actress trophy for her portrayal of Senator Kamala Harris on the same episode.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards’ main ceremony will be broadcast on 20 September.

Ahead of the big ceremony, here's the full list of the 72nd Annual Creative Arts Emmy winners.

Outstanding Animated Program

Rick and Morty

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Watchmen

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Eddie Murphy, host, SNL

The Cave

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Watchmen

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Euphoria

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle, Sticks & Stones

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Ludwig Göransson, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Al Blackstone, S0 You Think You Can Dance

Outstanding Main Title Design
Godfather of Harlem

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph as Senator Kamala Harris, SNL

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Cheer

Outstanding Children’s Program
(TIE) Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

Outstanding Commercial
Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
M. David Mullen, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Insecure

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle, Sticks & Stones

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Crown

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
The Mandalorian

Outstanding Television Movie
Bad Education

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
The Last Dance

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

 Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

Big Mouth Guide To Life

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

 Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler

