Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2020: Rick and Morty, Watchmen win top honours
At this year's 72nd annual Creative Arts Emmys, Disney's hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, HBO's Watchmen picked up multiple awards
The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year were presented, virtually, over five nights.
According to CNET, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards celebrate extraordinary artistic and technical achievements in a variety of TV show genres, guest star performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, documentary and reality TV categories.
Rick and Morty won for best-animated program, Watchmen won for casting and sound editing for a limited series, and HBO’s Bad Education won for best TV-movie.
Eddie Murphy, whose return to Saturday Night Live after more than three decades earned the star his first Emmy Award, for guest comedy series actor. Maya Rudolph claimed the category’s guest actress trophy for her portrayal of Senator Kamala Harris on the same episode.
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards’ main ceremony will be broadcast on 20 September.
Ahead of the big ceremony, here's the full list of the 72nd Annual Creative Arts Emmy winners.
Outstanding Animated Program
Rick and Morty
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Watchmen
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Eddie Murphy, host, SNL
The Cave
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Watchmen
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Euphoria
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Schitt’s Creek
Hollywood
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle, Sticks & Stones
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Ludwig Göransson, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Al Blackstone, S0 You Think You Can Dance
Outstanding Main Title Design
Godfather of Harlem
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph as Senator Kamala Harris, SNL
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Cheer
Outstanding Children’s Program
(TIE) Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
Outstanding Commercial
Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
M. David Mullen, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Insecure
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle, Sticks & Stones
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Crown
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Television Movie
Bad Education
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
The Last Dance
Big Mouth Guide To Life
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
